Milesight Announces LoRaWAN® Gateway and Device Interoperability with Senet Network

XIAMEN, China and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a fast-growing AIoT solution provider and Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms to enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the IoT, jointly announce a partnership to qualify Milesight LoRaWAN® gateways and sensor-enabled end devices for operation on the Senet network. Sensors being qualified include those for monitoring total volatile organic compounds, CO 2 concentration, temperature, humidity, activity level, leak detection, and other indoor environmental conditions. Outdoor devices for water level, pipe pressure, and soil monitoring will also be evaluated for listing on Senet's Marketplace.

"The successful qualification of Milesight gateways and devices on the Senet network demonstrates the compatibility and stability of our products, which is why many users choose Milesight for their projects," said Leon Jiang, VP at Milesight. For Milesight, this collaboration is not only an example of momentum in our ecosystem, but brings sound solutions to our customers, especially for projects that require Senet's carrier-grade network service."

"Milesight's high capacity and easy to install gateways represent outstanding additions to our portfolio of qualified products, expanding the ability of Senet and our partners to provide reliable LoRaWAN coverage across the globe," said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration as we strive to provide customers with the best options for deploying and managing LoRaWAN® networks and sensor-enabled devices for their IoT projects."

An example Senet and Milesight integration was recently presented in a webinar hosted by Senet and IoT Platform provider, Losant, including onboarding and configuring Milesight gateways and operating the Milesight AM107 Ambience Monitor on the Senet network.

About Milesight:

Milesight is a professional IoT company that leverages the top trending 5G, AIoT & LoRaWAN® technologies. We believe that the air quality, space utilization and complex conditions in building and environment can be simplified into the actionable IoT insights. For more information, please visit www.milesight-iot.com.

About Senet:

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. Senet offers technology in over one hundred and eighty countries and owns and operates one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN networks in the United States. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

LoRaWAN® is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

