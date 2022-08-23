Xebia and Global Technology Consultancy 47 Degrees Join Forces

The acquisition will strengthen Xebia's foothold in the functional programming domain

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia, a leading global IT consultancy and services company, has united with 47 Degrees, a US-based global technology consultancy focused on unlocking business growth by creating assured solutions for complex, mission-critical software.

47 Degrees has been focused on building and deploying innovative applications for its clients as well as actively engaging in the tech community since 2010. The company offers comprehensive consulting services in functional programming languages and related technologies, like Scala, Kotlin, Spark, Kafka, and Akka. While the company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, they have strong footholds in Spain, the United Kingdom, and Colombia.

Its team handles the design, development, and deployment of applications for its clients so that companies can focus on their core business goals. Their engineers—with years of development expertise—coordinate with client teams to provide additional bandwidth and adapt mission-critical workflow.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Anand Sahay, Global CEO, Xebia Group, said, "We are delighted to join forces with 47 Degrees and we believe that with their strong expertise in Scala, Kotlin as well as functional Java, this acquisition will establish our presence in the global market and also allow us to widen our functional programming expertise to Rust, Clojure, and Haskell. We aim to become one of the most significant one-stop-shop for all functional programming needs."

Nick Elsberry, CEO of 47 Degrees, said; "We're pleased to join forces with Xebia, strong supporters of the functional paradigm, to leverage and support our comprehensive services and expertise to our future and existing clients. Xebia not only aligns with our technology goals but our people-first methodologies, and we're excited about this next chapter."

Functional languages provide significant advantages while building highly scalable and parallelized systems. As the demand for such scalable systems is increasing exponentially among enterprises as well as innovative start-ups worldwide, there is a simultaneous demand for specialized talent that is unfragmented and can support the adoption of functional paradigms.

As a full stack software firm, Xebia is a firm believer in and promoter of functional programming in its solution blueprints. We believe that the consolidation of boutique functional companies can offer enterprises a strong option and build confidence in functional paradigms.

