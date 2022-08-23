Zynex Medical to Participate in Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that the Company's management will participate virtually in the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on August 31st, 2022 at 11:00 am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at https://zynexmed.investorroom.com/ir-home.
Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com
