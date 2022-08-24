Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in August

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Yvonne McGill, corporate controller and chief financial officer, Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present in a fireside chat at the following conference:

Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference – Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

