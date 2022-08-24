Highstreet Insurance Partners Successfully Acquires Specialty Agency Paragon Underwriters

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet") announced today that it has acquired Michigan-based Paragon Underwriters.

Paragon Underwriters is a program manager that focuses exclusively on attorneys and law firms.

"We are delighted to have Paragon Underwriters join our Specialty Risk group of agencies at Highstreet," said Scott Wick, Founder & CEO of Highstreet. "Paragon Underwriters brings their legal insurance expertise, coupled together with an exclusive professional liability program providing greater coverage to our law firm clients. This partnership continues to strengthen our effort in bringing exceptional expertise to our legal services vertical."

David Lipson, President of Paragon Underwriters commented, "We are excited to join Highstreet, and expand our reach, serving the law community. Our expertise combined with the existing Highstreet legal industry focus will allow us to expand the first-class coverage provided to our clients today and tomorrow."

Highstreet, one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in North America, has now completed 125 transactions since forming the company in mid-2018. Paragon Underwriters is the 29th transaction of 2022.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (Highstreet) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, specialty risk and retirement services delivered through community-focused agencies. Highstreet employs over 1,900 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in 30 states. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

