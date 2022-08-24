Marvion™️ Metaverse, Working Apes, and Digital Ownership Tokens took Hong Kong by storm at the Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival (HKCCF) 2022

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion™️ was invited to be the metaverse partner in one of the largest and major exhibitions in Asia for computer communications and electronic products, the Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival ("HKCCF"), that took place August 19, 2022 to August 22, 2022.

About HKCCF

The Hong Kong Computer and Communications Festival is an annual event organized by The Chamber of Hong Kong Computer Industry to showcase the latest technologies in the tech sector in Hong Kong. As one of Asia's leading Technology Innovation Hubs, the primary objective of this year's festival was to feature the metaverse and unravel its mystery.

To achieve this goal, HKCCF introduced live demonstrations of on-site virtual platforms, a virtual Ocean Park, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) x AR (Augmented Reality) service platform to experience 3D online entertainment, and more importantly, the debut of the Marvion Metaverse!

Patrons were able to explore the possibilities in the metaverse showcased at HKCCF, shop for a wide array of the latest tech products and experience firsthand the latest tech trends. This year, more than 200 exhibitors participated in this festival, occupying about 600 booths, and an estimated 500,000 visitors attended, with many such visitors being able to witness the debut of the Marvion Metaverse. The conference expects that this year's sales will be the same as last year, maintained at HK$330 million.

In line with the development of the Digital Transformation Zone, the festival organized a summit exploring Web 3.0 development. The summit themes were "Digital Transformation" and "Emerging Technologies" respectively. The conference invited industry elites to share their unique insights, jointly explored the challenges faced by local enterprises in the transformation and used various types of cases to explore the trend of the future.

Showcasing the Marvion™️ Web 5.0 to the Public

Of the various tech groups showcased at HKCCF this year, XBE is one of the leading Web 5.0 application technology groups globally. Its main operations include helping companies, both new as well as long-established traditional industries, to become one of the first movers into the Web 5.0 space. On the other end of the spectrum, HKCCF also showcased Marvion™️, a success case in the media and entertainment industry notable for the successful deployment of Digital Ownership Token ("DOT") technology.

In HKCCF this year, Marvion™️ joined forces with XBE to debut for the first time the "Marvion Metaverse" to the public. Visitors were able to indulge themselves in the metaverse to play games and interact with other live players.

In order for participants to take their experience with the Marvion Metaverse beyond the exhibition, participants were able to obtain a "WAPE" DOT (Digital Ownership Token), which had a global perpetual commercial copyright license to the Working Ape (WAPE) PFP (profile picture) embedded into the metadata of the DOT. In addition, visitors were also able to interact with Marvion™️'s virtual KOL (Key Opinion Leader) character.

Through their experience with the Marvion™️ Metaverse and the distribution of "WAPE" DOTs, Marvion™️ and XBE successfully attracted a growing Gen Z community and facilitated their reconnection with Hong Kong after a trying past few years.

Our Vice Chairman of Marvion™️, One of the Line-Up of Speakers

Julian So, Vice Chairman of Marvion™️ and a speaker for the Web 3.0 Summit in HKCC noted that "incubating new and mature companies into Web 5 powerhouses is the right path in this digital era as Gen Z'ers are poised to be the single largest group of consumers worldwide and who will have a great impact on the world."

Commenting on Web 5 as a Service (5aas), Kevin Tan, CEO of Marvion™️ stated that "Marvion™️ aims to gradually build a community around 5aas by initially releasing a small collection of WAPE DOTs. Owners of a WAPE receive a global perpetual private and commercial license to the PFP, documented and embedded within the metadata of the DOT. The holders of these DOTs can commercialize these rights. Each WAPE DOT can be expanded into merchandise, animation, short films, and the applications are both wide and diverse. We remain committed to adopting and implementing Web 5.0 technologies in a responsible manner to disrupt consumers' experiences in the metaverse, enhance efficiency and productivity, and ultimately improve people's lives. The possibilities are limitless."

"Millennials are members of the first youngest generation more interested in gathering experiences than acquiring more material possessions. Gen Z'ers are even more interested in authentic experiences beyond the product or the brand. We see the DOT as a powerful tool to be used in the development of these strategies. The Marvion™️ Working Ape project seeks to provide a solution to the current NFT market to work with the community that embraces technology and experience. The WAPE DOT offers real-world value to its holders", says Ms. Marsella Cheng, PR director of Marvion™️.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs")

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion™️ is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music, and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion™️ applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion™️ uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

About Hybrid DOT (h-DOT)

A h-DOT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid DOT (h-DOT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

