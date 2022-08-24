TSP Payroll Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors®, TSP Payroll delivers a local payroll system for

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Partners, Inc. (TSP) today announced that its TSP Payroll solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. TSP Payroll solution integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central to offer a local payroll solution in countries that do not have country localizations.

"Our TSP Payroll solution works on a single cloud-based platform for more than 40 countries with end-to-end global payroll processes in companies with fewer than 1,000 employees," said Bruno Silva, SVP of Latin America and the Caribbean. "Our solution is configurable, requiring little effort to implement and execute while reducing customer' payroll costs. The SAP-certified integration with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central gives customers peace of mind that they can easily plug the TSP Payroll solution into their core HR systems."

TSP Payroll fits the needs of small-to-large business accountant roles and is integrated with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, allowing customers to improve gross-to-net calculations with a single source of truth for HR data. The solution saves high costs in acquiring, operating, and maintaining physical infrastructure to store your payroll data.

For only US$6 per employee per month, companies will obtain TSP's Recurring Edition, which includes multilingual pay slips, integration with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, single sign-on with SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite, statutory compliance, and payroll management.

TSP is a Gold Sell and Service Partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About The Silicon Partners

The Silicon Partners, Inc. is headquartered in Folsom, CA, with offices in the United States, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. As an authorized seller of SAP software solutions and provider of SAP implementation services, TSP helps companies transform into intelligent enterprises and elevate customer and employee experience by executing both greenfield and brownfield S/4HANA migrations, implementing SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite, and bringing together emerging technologies such as RPA, AI/ML, and Cloud.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, contact at info@tsp.tech or visit: www.thesiliconpartners.com

