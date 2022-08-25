Ardagh Announces Approval of Science Based Targets to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP), a business of Ardagh Group (Ardagh) and a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable glass packaging solutions, received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets.

SBTi has approved AGP's plan to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% as consistent with achieving a trajectory to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and the plan to reduce absolute scope 3 by 12.3% by 2030 meets the SBTi's criteria for ambitious value chain goals and is in line with best practice. This supports the United Nations and Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 objective of net zero emissions by 2050.

"Ardagh is committed to ambitious action in sustainability and continuously improving our infinitely recyclable glass packaging to ensure we are doing our part in the circular economy," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer, AGP. "The SBTi approval of AGP's targets is further evidence of Ardagh's commitment to help our customers reach their sustainability goals and is extremely positive for not only AGP, but all of its stakeholders."

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $10bn.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) which defines and promotes best practice in emission reductions and net-zero targets in line with climate science and independently assesses and validates companies' targets.

