James Scott Farrin Expands Its Ability to Help North Carolinians With New Wilmington Office

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in North Carolina, has opened a new office serving Wilmington, N.C. and surrounding areas. The new location builds on the firm's impressive statewide presence. This provides a local office location to help those who have been hurt due to a car wreck, an accident at work, medical malpractice, a defective product, or other forms of personal injury.

"We're proud to open a location in Wilmington and to help area residents seek justice," said President James S. Farrin. "It's a great city, and we look forward to supporting the people of southeastern North Carolina and fighting for their rights with high-quality services."

The firm is no stranger to the Wilmington community, having helped clients from the area even before having an official business location in the city. Residents who are in need of legal services can now contact or make an appointment at the Wilmington office, located at 428 Eastwood Road.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 55,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

David Chamberlin

280 S. Mangum Street

Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC

