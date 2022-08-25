Mahisha Dellinger, Founder of Leading Natural Hair Care Brand, CURLS, Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahisha Dellinger, Founder of CURLS – one of the most recognized natural hair care brands in North America, the textured hair aisle, and the multicultural community – has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Mahisha Dellinger was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Mahisha Dellinger into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Dellinger has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Dellinger will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Dellinger will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am honored to be a part of such a groundbreaking community of talented entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders in the business world," said Dellinger. "This year marks the 20th Anniversary Year of CURLS and I look forward to offering my knowledge and experience in building a longstanding, successful brand to provide value to my peers and fellow leaders on Forbes' prestigious Business Council."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT CURLS

Founded in 2002 by Mahisha Dellinger, CURLS has developed into a leader in the haircare market, creating innovative natural hair care products and collections that cater to the diverse needs of curly and textured hair across all age groups. In addition to leading CURLS, Dellinger authored the memoir "Against All Odds: From the Projects to the Penthouse" and starred in "Mind Your Business with Mahisha" on the OWN network. Visit curls.com or follow us @CURLS on Instagram.

