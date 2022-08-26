DADIRRI, A Cannabis Lifestyle Brand, Has launched A Botanical-Infused Line

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DADIRRI and Velvet Roots Apothecary have collaborated to launch a beautiful botanical infused line unlike any other on the market today, offering three distinct and intentional herbal blends mixed with top shelf cannabis, resulting in a carefully curated blend.

The Botanicals line includes three blends that are ideal for whatever the day has in store, including a morning, daytime, and evening blend. Each blend has been carefully and intentionally created to promote wellness and align with that time of day and is intended to be consumed in moderation. Customers can enjoy the euphoric effects and health benefits of the infused cannabis and herbs with just a few puffs.

The three blends are appropriately named for their mood and time of consumption, such as Align (morning), Thrive (daytime), and Soothe (evening) (nighttime). Each blend has its own distinct herbal and cannabis pairing that is sourced sustainably and is packaged in a convenient. 5-gram pre-rolls made of unbleached bamboo paper that include:

Align - A morning blend to awaken your senses, relax your muscles, and focus your mind. Mullein and Marshmallow Leaf are combined with light and fluffy base herbs to support your respiratory system. Then, combine the calming herb Holy Basil to help with mental focus, mood elevation, and overall calmness. The perfect daytime blend, flavored with peppermint to restore and rejuvenate both the mind and body. To get your day started right, this herbal blend is combined with a top-tier Sativa cannabis strain.

Thrive - An afternoon blend designed with hikers in mind. Ideal for connecting with nature! Mullein, Marshmallow Leaf, and Yerba Santa are three lung-opening herbs that help soothe and clear the respiratory system. While using supportive herbs like Hawthorn to promote a healthy heart space and Skullcap to alleviate stress and worry. Rose flavored to promote love and inner peace in the most peaceful of moments.

This herbal blend is combined with a top-tier Hybrid cannabis strain, making it ideal for a mid-day pick-me-up.

Soothe - A soothing evening blend designed to calm the nerves and relax the heart, mind, and body. To relieve nervous tension, Damiana is used as a base herb. Then, for an overactive mind, add Holy Basil and Passionflower to promote a natural sleep rhythm. Skullcap can help to support and nourish the nervous system. Lavender flavoring provides a sweet, floral aftertaste that promotes a restful night's sleep by calming the mental and emotional bodies. For a restful night's sleep, this herbal blend is combined with a top-tier Indica cannabis strain.

Dadirri's Botanical line stands out from the crowd because it is created with the utmost love, respect, and intention.

About DADIRRI:

Dadirri is a family-owned lifestyle brand that focuses on connecting people, nature, and cannabis. With the consumer in mind, all Dadirri products include premium cannabis that is sustainably and locally sourced, as well as high THC products.

