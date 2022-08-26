Provi Announces Partnership With BevStrat To Support Growth For Emerging Brands

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi, an online marketplace that connects the beverage alcohol industry, today announced a partnership with BevStrat, a sales and consulting firm that advises small and emerging wine, spirit and beer brands in go-to-market strategies. The partnership will generate a complete solution for small and emerging brands, leveraging Provi's robust tools to showcase products online and BevStrat's on-the-ground approach.

The partnership is part of Provi's larger initiative to support the bev-alc sector through key programs across the retail, distributor and supplier tiers. The emergence of craft brands throughout the U.S. has been an integral component in generating overall growth for the U.S. beverage alcohol industry. However, with thousands of alcohol products in the market, craft producers have been challenged with generating visibility and market expansion. Together, Provi and BevStrat address the needs of emerging brands through its combined offerings across digital and person-to-person connections.

"Provi, at its core, is here to support and better connect each tier within the beverage alcohol industry," stated Andrew Levy, Provi's SVP of Strategic Partnerships. "BevStrat shares a similar mission and we are excited to generate more opportunities for small and medium brands, alongside their distributor partners. By increasing visibility for emerging brands, we are not only unlocking growth for brands and their distributors, but the industry as a whole."

Provi's supplier program and offerings increase the digital footprint for brands. The company takes a consultative approach aimed to optimize online brand awareness for on-and-off premise retailers. As an extended resource for distributors, Provi also works with suppliers to ensure detailed product listings are up-to-date and robust with information and accurate availability.

Founded by industry veteran, Brian Rosen, BevStrat serves as an extension to supplier and distributor sales teams. BevStrat works closely with its distributor partners to support go-to-market sales teams and strategies for emerging craft wine, spirits and beer brands. The company has successfully helped launch over 300 brands in multiple markets generating over 5M for distributors since inception. In tandem with distributor sales reps, BevStrat spearheaded sales strategies for brands like Rabbit Hole, which today has a large national footprint and is part of Pernod Ricard's American whiskey portfolio.

"Small and emerging brands are central to propelling the industry forward and we're excited to partner with Provi to help create new opportunities for this segment," said Brian Rosen, BevStrat's Founder & CEO. "Increasing market access to these artisanal products helps growth within each tier and we are excited to be part of that."

Provi's partnership with BevStrat is an expansion of the company's ongoing efforts to support key organizations throughout the beverage alcohol sector such as DISCUS, WSWA, NBWA and Massachusetts Restaurant Association, among others.

About Provi ( www.provi.com )

Provi an online marketplace that connects the beverage alcohol industry. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty to provide a robust ecommerce marketplace and distributor tool-kit, aiming to streamline operations for licensed retailers, distributors and their sales representatives. Discover how Provi is digitally transforming the beverage alcohol industry at www.provi.com .

About BevStrat

Founded in 2015, BevStrat is the largest 3rd party sales force in America for Adult Beverage brands. BevStrat leverages its nearly 50 years of total beverage experience with a tech heavy approach to sell goods using data, geofencing and boots on the ground to source the best accounts for its supplier clients. BevStrat has been awarded Top 100 most influential companies in AlcBev and is constantly a strong and active partner to its supplier clients.

