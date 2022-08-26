Renewal by Andersen Recognized by J.D. Power for "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Window and Patio Door Manufacturer Brands"

Renewal by Andersen Recognized by J.D. Power for "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Window and Patio Door Manufacturer Brands"

Renewal by Andersen has received more J.D. Power Awards for Window & Patio Doors than any other Brand in the Manufacturer Brands Segment

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewal by Andersen has been recognized for "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Window and Patio Door Manufacturer Brands," according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study. This is the third consecutive J.D. Power recognition for Renewal by Andersen. It also makes Renewal by Andersen the Most Awarded Brand in the Manufacturer Brand segment of the J.D. Power Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study.

Renewal by Andersen (PRNewsfoto/Andersen Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The company also achieved the highest scores in the "Appearance and Design Features" and "Performance and Reliability" factors for the Manufacturer category.

Says Troy Barrow, President of Renewal by Andersen, "This ranking is an honor for everyone who works at Renewal by Andersen. At every touchpoint, from start to finish, our employees are dedicated to ensuring all of our homeowners have a world-class home improvement experience.

"We are incredibly grateful to our homeowners for choosing Renewal. Being recognized by J.D. Power is a great achievement for the whole team. Being recognized three years in a row is an incredible honor."

The J.D. Power Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study, now in its 16th year, measures satisfaction among customers based on performance in several factors. The study's manufacturer brand segment measures satisfaction among customers based on performance in two factors (in alphabetical order): appearance and design features; operational performance and durability.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen LLC is the start-to-finish window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, winner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Renewal by Andersen offers a replacement process that includes an in-home consultation, custom manufacturing, and installation through one of the largest nationwide networks of window replacement specialists. For a complimentary in-home consultation, or to view more information about Renewal by Andersen visit www.renewalbyandersen.com.

Renewal by Andersen received the highest number of awards as compared to all other brands in the Manufacturer Brands segment of the J.D. Power 2018-2022 U.S. Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Studies, which measure customers satisfaction with their windows and/or patio door purchase. Visit jdpower.com for award information.

"Renewal by Andersen" and all other marks where denoted are trademarks of Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries.

© 2022 Andersen Corporation. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Renewal by Andersen