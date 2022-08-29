Complimentary "Women Leading DEI" Event in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group will host its final 2022 installment of its "Women at the Helm" speaker series celebrating women leading diversity, equity, and inclusion in their professional and personal endeavors.

The complimentary event will be held on the International Day of the Girl – which focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights – and will include a panel discussion between:

Alison Bologna , News Anchor at NBC 10 and Founder of Shri

Toyin Omisore , Wanderer in Chief at ROAM LOUD

Estela Hernandez , Owner at Estela's Lash + Skincare Studio

Kelly Nevins , CEO at The Women's Fund of Rhode Island

Emily Clark , Staff Accountant at Falvey Insurance Group

Roxanne Nelson, Chief People Officer at Falvey, will serve as moderator.

"Women at the Helm – Women Leading DEI" will be hosted at Quidnessett Country Club on Tuesday, October 11th beginning at 9:30 AM with a short networking session following the panel discussion. To learn more and register for the event, please visit: falveyinsurancegroup.com/women-at-the-helm.

About Women at the Helm:

Recently nominated for Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year by Business Insurance, the "Women at the Helm" speaker series spotlights female professionals facing various challenges and barriers, who have made notable contributions in and outside of their organization. All moderators are female employees of Falvey, while the panelists are invited guests. Each installment aligns with a day of observance of women.

The 2022 Women at the Helm events included:

Women Leaders in Business in observance of International Women's Day

Women Balancing Career & Family in observance of Mother's Day

Women in Maritime (in partnership with the American Institute of Marine Underwriters) in observance of the first-ever International Day for Women in Maritime

Women In Insurance in conjunction with Falvey's thought leadership event, The Falvey Forum

Women Encouraging Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in observance of The International Day of the Girl

The events are open to both men and women, and no admission is charged for the RI events to encourage attendance and bring awareness to these very important conversations.

Falvey has hosted four installments of Women at the Helm which have resulted in 400+ collective attendees including over 140 men. Of those surveyed, 100% would recommend to a friend or colleague.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. 25+ years later, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprising four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Group Wholesale. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" are known for World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, industry-leading technology, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that is unparalleled in the insurance industry.

