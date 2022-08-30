GALLS® Expands into New Markets, Announces FIRST SIGHT™ Powered by GALLS

GALLS® builds on its long-term success in the public safety/first responder uniform business to expand into corporate uniform market with the launch of FIRST SIGHT™ Powered by GALLS.

LEXINGTON, KY, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS®, a leading distributor serving America's public safety professionals, is proud to announce a strategic business expansion into corporate uniform and apparel markets by launching a new division called FIRST SIGHT™. Building on GALLS' extensive experience in the public safety uniform industry, and alongside its efficient, state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry-leading technology and distribution chain, the FIRST SIGHT™ division will provide corporate customers with a game-changing approach to employee uniforms and corporate identity programs.

"Moving into new uniform markets is a natural progression for GALLS," Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS, announced. "GALLS brings to new uniform markets its extensive skill set in managing uniform programs, providing tech solutions for ordering, stocking, and purchasing for customers. Our new FIRST SIGHT™ team came to GALLS with the knowledge, experience, and contacts to successfully launch this new endeavor into new markets."

The FIRST SIGHT™ division's leadership team brings over 70 years of corporate uniform program, image apparel sales, and management experience to GALLS and will be led by Andrew Spurling.

The early focus of this division will be key essential worker vertical markets such as Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Energy & Utilities, Public and Private Transit, Freight Transportation, and others in service to the public. FIRST SIGHT™ will offer customers both stock and custom solutions, an expanded eQuip software for easy ordering and program management, streamlined inventory management and fulfillment, and of course GALLS' world-class customer service.

Visit the website for more information at www.firstsightbygalls.com.

About GALLS®:

GALLS® proudly serves America's Public Safety and Military professionals by combining the broadest selection of uniforms, equipment and solutions in the industry with relentless customer service. With a national footprint of more than 160 locations and over 1,200 associates, Galls is the largest retailer specializing in Public Safety. Over one million Law Enforcement, Firefighting, Emergency Medical, Federal, Military, Corrections, Security, Postal, Public Transportation, and other essential workers each year trust Galls as their service provider.

