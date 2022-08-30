Experts selected EV6 for its seasonal durability, engineering excellence, and expressive design

EV6 was chosen by a cohort of more than 50 working journalists in Connecticut , Maine , Massachusetts , New Hampshire , Rhode Island , and Vermont

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia EV6 received the 2022 Winter Vehicle Award for Best Electric Vehicle from the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA). The EV6 was recognized for its all-around engineering excellence and durability in the harshest climatic conditions by the journalist guild representing internet, radio, television, newspapers, and magazines from the New England region.

Kia EV6 awarded “2022 Winter Vehicle Award For Best Electric Vehicle” by New England Motor Press Association (PRNewswire)

"Kia's new logo sums up its new EV6," said Clifford Atiyeh, Vice President, NEMPA. "It's a clean-sheet design that lives in the present and promises an exciting future. The EV6 is a fast electric car that looks like a spaceship, but it's also practical for all seasons. Kia's Winter Mode helps maintain the battery's performance in cold weather while the heat pump is more efficient than resistive heaters. The all-wheel drive system varies torque almost instantly. These features are critical for New England drivers who need to maximize range and performance in the coldest conditions."

The EV6 earned the award following extensive, year-round product testing by seasoned NEMPA members in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Following days of testing in October and February, including a multi-vehicle test, NEMPA members vote to determine the winners in each category.

The EV6 continues to rise in popularity. To date, more than 14,000 EV6 models have been sold throughout the United States, including 1,716 vehicles sold in July 2022, contributing to 86-percent year-over-year growth in sales of Kia's electrified vehicles. The EV6 delivers jaw-dropping performance, ultra-fast DC charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes sustainable-friendly materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems, adding an unprecedented level of connectivity and safety, as well as Kia's latest-generation energy-efficient heat pump, which scavenges waste heat from the car's coolant system.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

New England Motor Press Association

The New England Motor Press Association is a united guild of more than 50 working journalists in six states and a committed partner to every major automaker. NEMPA members, who live among the most densely populated and diverse markets in the country, deliver trusted content to millions of car shoppers in New England and nationally on the internet, radio, television, newspapers, and magazines. For 35 years, NEMPA has supported the automotive industry with access to vetted, ever-expanding media outlets, exclusive events, and awards that reflect the group's rigorous vehicle testing and constant recognition of the people making it all possible. For more information, please visit www.nempa.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America