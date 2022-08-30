Troutman Pepper Launches Client Value Program, Troutman Pepper Plus

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Value is a determining factor in outside counsel selection, according to 94% of clients surveyed by law firm service experts at Wicker Park Group. The desire to deliver more client value is at the heart of Troutman Pepper Plus, the firm's standard-setting program that aims to connect clients with additional resources, create innovative solutions, and provide key insights to deliver efficiency and build stronger relationships.

"At Troutman Pepper, we've prioritized client service for years," said Managing Partner Tom Cole. "Troutman Pepper Plus is our next iteration of client service. The program harnesses the expertise and talents of business professionals across the firm to add more value, insight, and collaboration into our client relationships."

"We are thrilled to officially launch Troutman Pepper Plus, which leverages our industry-leading client listening program to uncover client needs and develop customized solutions that deliver real value to clients," said Dan Pulka, Troutman Pepper's chief client experience officer. "Since 2020, we have met with hundreds of firm clients to understand what value means to them and have worked on projects ranging from launching an outside counsel scorecard to building complex legal project management dashboards. We are excited to engage with even more clients on adding value to the relationship."

Troutman Pepper Plus combines the services of attorneys and skilled professionals across the firm to provide clients with tailored solutions in areas like innovation, diversity, pricing, legal project management, pro bono, and more. Clients of all sizes and across industries are already benefiting from the program.

For an innovative pharmaceutical company, the firm built a web-based platform to allow the client to monitor its full IP portfolio, including filing status, upcoming deadlines, and countries with IP assets.

A financial services client requested measurable diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) targets for the team staffing its matters. The agreed-upon financial incentive helps the client advance its internal DEI goals and objectives and rewards the firm for achieving established DEI targets.

Following changes in the law department at one of the firm's largest clients, Troutman Pepper teams engaged with the client on a number of projects to improve internal efficiencies, including developing custom technology solutions, designing methods to evaluate outside counsel, and providing guidance on implementing contract lifecycle management systems.

"As in-house counsel continue to prioritize legal operations to implement DEI programs, automate legal processes, and embrace new tech solutions, having a defined program like Troutman Pepper Plus can make all the difference," said Partner P. Thao Le. "I have personally tapped the program to design a custom solution for a prospective client. The client was impressed that we went the extra step to demonstrate how we could provide value, and it helped in winning the business."

