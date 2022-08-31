Lear to Participate in Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on September 14, 2022, at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference. Representing Lear will be:

Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Ray Scott , President and CEO

Jason Cardew , SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Lear's webcast will begin at 12:55 PM EDT (9:55 AM PDT) and will run approximately 30 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 186 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lear Corporation