The Money Vehicle platform is now being used by LSU athletics, as well as at colleges in southern California, and at fraternities nationwide.

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Vehicle , a leading EdTech company dedicated to closing the U.S. financial literacy gap, is announcing that its virtual financial literacy course has officially launched with the Louisiana State University (LSU) Athletic Department, the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC), and national Greek organizations Tau Kappa Epsilon, Alpha Tau Omega, and Delta Sigma Phi.

Money Vehicle Roars onto University Campuses at LSU , the SCIAC Conference, and Greek Organizations

Money Vehicle is officially in use on the campuses of LSU, Chapman University, Occidental College, the California Institute of Technology, Pomona College, University of Redlands, Whittier College, California Lutheran University, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges, and the University of La Verne.

The schools are each taking a unique approach to implementing the Money Vehicle curriculum, with LSU's athletic department allowing each specific team to dictate how and when students take the course, the members of the SCIAC conference signing up for a nine-month program, and the Greek organizations giving members on-demand access.

"Students are overwhelmingly concerned with the price of their college education. Money Vehicle is out to show students that this investment in themselves won't be a burden, but instead will empower them to employ their paycheck!" said Jedidiah Collins CFP®, founder of Money Vehicle.

All college graduates, regardless of major or eventual profession, will need to learn to manage their finances. That challenge has become even more apparent with the advent of name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules for student-athletes, and growing entrepreneurial opportunities and endeavors for members of fraternities and sororities. With many student-athletes now earning a significant income while still in school, schools and on-campus groups have turned to Money Vehicle as a turnkey solution to get students up to speed on handling personal finances.

The Money Vehicle course walks students through the initial steps of building a financial plan, including opening bank accounts, managing cash, handling taxes or insurance, even cybersecurity and investing.

About Money Vehicle

Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, with a mission to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction.

