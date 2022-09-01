ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES APPOINTS TANYA SPRINGER AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

New Executive to Focus on Bolstering Travel Advisor Relationships and Support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced the appointment of Tanya Springer as the yacht-style cruise brand's Vice President of Sales. Tanya brings nearly 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the cruise industry and will lead Atlas' Sales strategy, with a focus on developing, expanding and fostering Atlas' relationships with its valued travel advisor partners. She will also support the Marketing strategy as the brand continues to grow partnerships; receive new ships; and expand deployment.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Tanya Springer as Atlas Ocean Voyages' Vice President of Sales," said James Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Tanya's extensive experience in the cruise industry will be key to introducing the Atlas brand to more travel advisors and further elevating our relationships with current partners. Atlas greatly appreciates travel advisors and their critical industry role, and we will continue to support and promote them."

"I am delighted to join the Atlas Ocean Voyages management team," said Tanya. "Atlas Ocean Voyages is a fantastic cruise vacation product, and I am looking forward to engaging with travel advisors and creating long-lasting and mutually rewarding partnerships. One of my first goals is to make Atlas even more easy and profitable for cruise sellers to do business with."

Tanya began her career at Renaissance Cruises and continued on to Oceania Cruises after a stint at Online Vacation Center, where she gained a greater understanding and appreciation of the Travel Advisor's perspective. At both Renaissance and Oceania, she served in Sales and Marketing roles, growing National Account, International, and Field Sales. Tanya is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and holds an MBA.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a small-ship cruise line that provides the ultimate way to experience the world in comfortable luxury on yacht-style cruises. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching November 2022, both feature 98 suites and staterooms, and are the line's first two small expedition ships bringing curious global travelers to boutique and marquee destinations around the world. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, are under construction or on order. For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Please also follow Atlas Ocean Voyages on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages ), and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises ). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable yacht-style expedition.

