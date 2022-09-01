BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Kansas

Digital gaming operator enters 24th market on first day of state's legal sports betting

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today launched its mobile app in Kansas. Customers now can fully access BetMGM's state-of-the-art online sports wagering platform, providing a wide variety of betting options as well as the opportunity to earn experiences at MGM Resorts' premier destinations across the country.

"We're confident sports fans across the Sunflower State will enjoy the excitement of wagering with BetMGM," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "We would like to thank the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, Kansas Lottery and Kansas Crossing Casino for being great partners and supporting our efforts."

The BetMGM app features a user-friendly sports betting platform, making it easy to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. Customers can engage in BetMGM's exclusive free-to-play contests surrounding marquee sporting events as well as the One Game Parlay product where players can combine their wagers on a single game to earn even larger payouts.

Now available in 24 markets across North America, BetMGM offers a world-class loyalty program providing customers the opportunity to earn points with every wager placed. BetMGM Rewards points can be redeemed for accommodations at MGM Resorts properties nationwide including Bellagio, ARIA and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in Atlantic City, MGM Grand Detroit, MGM Northfield Park in Ohio, MGM National Harbor in Maryland and Beau Rivage in Mississippi.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers will receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The BetMGM app is available for download in Kansas on both iOS and Android, and is accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

