GPARENCY BREAKS NEW GROUND…AGAIN! COMMITS $100K AS 1ST YEAR MINIMUM COMPENSATION TO 50 NEW BROKERS

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, a commercial mortgage brokerage company that has averaged more than one new contract per day in the third quarter of 2022 -- including a recent $39 million mortgage closing, an $83 million mortgage under application, and a single $175 million transaction currently in the works -- is conducting a nationwide search to hire 50 motivated professionals to be trained as commercial mortgage brokers. To fast track the recruitment process, the Company is guaranteeing each candidate who is hired a minimum of $100,000 in compensation within the first year.

"This is an opportunity for talented people from all walks of life to begin or continue a professional career with substantial guaranteed compensation and help investors and borrowers at all levels of professional experience achieve financing at the best rates, terms, and brokerage fees in the marketplace. The work environment is 100 percent remote, and we are providing all the tools necessary to thrive professionally, from expert training to ongoing leads. Best of all, they will be joining an outstanding team of accomplished professionals and brokers who will serve as mentors and guides to their future success," said Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and Chief Closing Officer.

In addition to a five-figure, first-year compensation commitment, GPARENCY salary-plus-commission contracts include full benefits, stock options, remote work choices, and a complimentary training program, as previously noted.

GPARENCY was conceived and developed by Ira Zlotowitz, who previously founded Eastern Union, the highly acclaimed mortgage brokerage firm. During a well-established career, Mr. Zlotowitz has trained hundreds of brokers who have collectively closed more than $1 trillion in mortgage financing transactions.

GPARENCY operates as a full-service mortgage brokerage in a one-of-a-kind business structure incorporating a unique membership model with an annual fee of $5,000 for users. Members can get full-service financing options, with fees up $11,000, rather than traditional six-figure commission compensations. In addition, the company offers to the public a directory that provides access to property listings and lenders nationwide, making it equally accessible to both seasoned and novice professionals, as well as investors.

"We are revolutionizing the commercial mortgage brokerage industry with our membership model," added Zlotowitz. "Our goal is to hire 50 dynamic professionals who want to earn substantial compensation by employing a financing model that will ensure clients will efficiently close on their mortgage financing transactions. The new hires do not have to be experienced in commercial mortgage brokerage because our training and mentorship programs provide all the tools needed to achieve success. We are fully confident in our ability to attract new brokerage talent, even breaking the mold by eliminating non-compete restrictions in our contracts."

About GPARENCY

GPARENCY is a premier commercial mortgage brokerage that operates on a one-of-a-kind business model with an annual membership fee of $5,000. GPARENCY uses a portal that provides access to property listings nationwide and has been designed for both experienced investors and first-time buyers. GPARENCY additionally offers investors full-service options, with fixed fees of up to $11,000, rather than using a variable commission structure. GPARENCY offers full access to its property listings, sales comps, and nationwide lender listings to the public.

