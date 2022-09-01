HydrogenPro's partner, DG Fuels, signs Offtake Agreement with Delta Air Lines

PORSGRUNN, Norway, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to recent press release from Delta Air Lines ("Delta") regarding an Offtake Agreement between Delta and DG Fuels where DG Fuels will supply Delta with 385 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel, starting in 2026. HydrogenPro will play a vital role in supplying hydrogen to the DG Fuels plant with the delivery of its high-pressure alkaline electrolysers.

This commitment from Delta is estimated to make up more than one third of the total volume of the earlier communicated capacity at DG Fuels' Louisiana facility. The high-pressure alkaline water electrolyser installation will be at least 839 MW.

"This project will place HydrogenPro as the world's largest supplier of electrolysers, and we are now accelerating our presence in the US", says Richard Espeseth, Interim CEO and Founder of HydrogenPro.

HydrogenPro expect the contract to be signed during Q1 2023. The first delivery of electrolysers is estimated to occur in 2024.

About HydrogenPro:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyser and supplies large scale green hydrogen plants, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified.

The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

