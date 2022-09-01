Photocure appoints Anders Neijber, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical Development

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), the Bladder Cancer Company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Anders Neijber to the position of Chief Medical Officer, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical Development and R&D, effective September 1, 2022.

Dr. Neijber is Photocure's current VP Medical Affairs and Clinical Development and joined the company in August 2021. He brings over 25 years of substantial experience in the Uro-oncology area and successful leadership in the pharmaceutical industry. He has had global and regional leadership roles, both in the U.S. and Europe, within Clinical R&D and Medical Affairs, having worked for Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Ferring, and Novartis.

Dr. Neijber is a board-certified urologist, and has held an Assistant Professor position at the Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Jersey.

"In the time that Anders has been with Photocure, he has proven his ability to apply his extensive experience and deep knowledge in the field of Urology, together with his business acumen in leading our Global Medical Affairs strategy" said Dan Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Photocure. "As Photocure continues to grow and expand its global reach, Medical Affairs will have an increasingly important role in navigating the complex health-care environment. Anders will be able to provide a strategic approach beyond addressing the heightened regulatory and compliance regulations, to further build a Global Medical Affairs organization that will have a strong foundation for future scalability and capability globally."

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

