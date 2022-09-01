Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Lawyers Hired by Multiple Clients to Investigate Wendy's E. coli Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A fast growing E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's hamburgers and sandwiches has caused severe illness across the Midwest. The food safety lawyers at the Pritzker Hageman law firm have been contacted by more than 35 people seriously sickened after eating at Wendy's. Many have ended up in the ICU with E. coli complications, including a dangerous form of kidney disease called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Pritzker Hageman's E. coli lawyers have been retained by multiple clients with HUS, including children at risk for permanent brain damage.

As of August 25, the CDC has reported 84 E. coli illnesses in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. After interviewing people sickened, the CDC says romaine lettuce used on Wendy's hamburgers and sandwiches is the likely source of this E. coli outbreak.

Pritzker Hageman's legal team has been examining legal documents, health department records, and medical evidence to identify the romaine supplier and determine everyone who is responsible for harming so many people. Pritzker Hageman's outbreak investigation team believes the number of people sickened will likely grow to the hundreds.

Did Wendy's Cut Corners on Food Safety?

Most outbreaks happen when food companies or their chosen suppliers fail to follow proper food safety practices, causing severe illness and even death. Just days after the E. coli outbreak announcement, instead of concentrating on their customers' safety, Wendy's threw an exclusive and lavish party at a Los Angeles night club to promote one of their products.

Pritzker Hageman attorney Eric Hageman says, "Wendy's claims it doesn't 'cut corners' on its burgers, but clearly it was cutting corners when it comes to the safety of its food."

Contact an Experienced E. coli Lawyer Before Time Runs Out

The Pritzker Hageman E. coli lawyers have won hundreds of millions of dollars for people sickened by contaminated food, including one of the largest E. coli monetary settlements in U.S. history.

If you or a loved one was diagnosed with E. coli food poisoning after eating at Wendy's, you should talk to an experienced lawyer right away because laws called "statutes of limitations" may limit the amount of time you have to file a claim.

Contact

Eric Hageman

eric@pritzkerlaw.com

1-888-377-8900



Raymond Trueblood-Konz

raymond@pritzkerlaw.com

1-888-377-8900

View original content:

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.