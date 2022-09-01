Yardi to Display Latest Solutions at SSA 2022 Fall

Yardi Breeze and Yardi Matrix are sponsoring and exhibiting at the SSA 2022 Fall Conference & Trade Show, Sept. 6-9 in Las Vegas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self Storage Association (SSA) is hosting its biggest event of the year Sept. 6-9 in Las Vegas. The SSA 2022 Fall Conference & Trade Show is the ideal time for facility operators to network, discover new technology platforms and learn how to improve operations to meet shifting customer demands.

Jeff Bailey, regional manager for Yardi Breeze®, will be hosting a roundtable on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. PDT to discuss what investors want from storage operators. Facility values are at an all-time high and investors are flocking to the industry, making this a crucial moment to learn how to optimize investor communications.

Another speaker not to miss at the conference is Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix®. Adler will speak Thursday, Sept. 8, from 3:15-4 p.m. PDT on the significance of the rising demand for recreational vehicle and boat storage. Find out what the future looks like and how to gain traction in this growing specialty market.

Yardi Breeze is an Ambassador Partner sponsor of the event. Both Yardi Breeze and Yardi Matrix representatives will be available to answer questions and demo our facility management software and market research solutions at booth 213.

Attending SSA 2022 Fall? Stop by the Yardi booth or schedule an appointment to meet with a Yardi expert while at the show.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About SSA

The Self Storage Association (SSA) is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt organization formed in 1975 under Section 501-c-6 of the Internal Revenue Code. For over 40 years, SSA has served as the official trade organization and voice of the U.S. and international self storage industry. Visit selfstorage.org to learn more.

