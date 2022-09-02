Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW, TSIA, TSIAW, TSIAU) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LTCH, LTCHW, TSIA, TSIAW, TSIAU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Abbott securities between May 13, 2021, to August 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ltch.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Latch you have until October 31, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

