MEGADETH New Studio Album 'The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!' OUT NOW!

MEGADETH PREMIERES THIRD VIDEO FROM THEIR MULTI-PART EPIC SHORT FILM

WATCH THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD!: CHAPTER III HERE

"…a typically breakneck thrashathon that musicians a third of Mustaine's age would struggle to keep up with." – Rolling Stone

"…more than simply just a new Megadeth album — this is further irrefutable evidence of Mustaine's unbreakable determination and iron will." – Loudwire

"The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! presents a revitalized Megadeth overcoming recent hardships with signature force." – Ultimate Classic Rock

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MEGADETH premiere The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, the band's highly anticipated 16th studio album. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! features twelve new tracks on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners, all available HERE . The record is also available as a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring "We'll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring (Live)." The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via MEGADETH's official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover, and can now be ordered, HERE .

MEGADETH New Studio Album ‘The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!’ OUT NOW! MEGADETH PREMIERES 'THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD!: CHAPTER III,' THE THIRD VIDEO FROM THEIR MULTI-PART EPIC SHORT FILM. (PRNewswire)

Today also marks the premiere of the latest MEGADETH video, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!: Chapter III, the third and latest video installment from their multi-part short film. Creator Dave Mustaine, along with Producer Rafael Pensado and Director Leo Liberti, crafted together a story of the origins of Vic Rattlehead into the multi-part short film. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!: Chapter III is the latest in the series that follows the saga of a war hero, now fully transformed into Vic Rattlehead, as he brutally exacts revenge and punishment on those who betrayed him and destroyed his loved ones and life. In this chapter, Vic continues to move up the chain of command as he torments his unsuspecting victim before dragging him down to eternal damnation in the land of the dead.

Watch HERE . The epic new MEGADETH video The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!: Chapter III

MEGADETH 'THE SICK, THE DYING...AND THE DEAD!'

1. The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!

2. Life In Hell

3. Night Stalkers (feat. Ice-T)

4. Dogs Of Chernobyl

5. Sacrifice

6. Junkie

7. Psychopathy

8. Killing Time

9. Soldier On!

10. Célebutante

11. Mission To Mars

12. We'll Be Back

