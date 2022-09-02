SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Price Simms Family Dealerships, one of the largest privately held Automotive Groups in Northern California, has completed the acquisition of Downtown Ford and Harrold Ford from the Victory Automotive Group, adding two stores to their now 28-store lineup.

Price Simms Family Dealerships Acquire Two Ford Dealerships in Sacramento

Price Simms CEO, Adam Simms commented, "The two dealerships are among the largest Ford stores in Sacramento, and we're excited for this new opportunity. The talent at both stores has put us in a position to become stronger and I'm pleased to welcome our new teammates."

Mr. Simms continued, "To grow our business into nearby Sacramento is tremendously exciting for our organization and we look forward to making significant capital improvements and supporting our surrounding neighborhoods. My family used to live here and it's very exciting for me to return and once again contribute to this amazing community."

Price Simms owns and operates a vast portfolio of dealerships throughout the San Francisco Bay Area including several award-winning high-volume Toyota and Ford stores, the first two Polestar dealerships in the US, and various luxury stores including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes, and more.

About Price Simms Family Dealerships

Chairman Tom Price purchased his first Bay Area dealership in 1976 and has been serving our local communities ever since. In 2003, he partnered with automotive tech pioneer, Adam Simms, to create Price Simms Family Dealerships. They now own and operate 28 franchised dealerships across 14 Northern California locations.

Visit us today at: Toyota Sunnyvale • Toyota Marin • Toyota Walnut Creek • Ford Fairfield • Downtown Ford of Sacramento • Lincoln Fairfield • Mercedes-Benz Fairfield • Volvo Marin • Volvo Palo Alto • Polestar Marin • Polestar San Jose • Land Rover Marin • Jaguar Marin • Aston Martin Los Gatos • Aston Martin Walnut Creek • McLaren San Francisco • McLaren Walnut Creek • Bentley Los Gatos • Bentley Walnut Creek • Lamborghini Los Gatos • Lamborghini Walnut Creek • Rolls Royce Los Gatos • Lotus Los Gatos • Pininfarina Los Gatos • Czinger Los Gatos • Maserati Walnut Creek • Sprinter Mercedes Fairfield

