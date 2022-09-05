InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Toothbrush Holder (CLR-129)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to promote the safety and social distancing of oral care products within a home," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the INDIVIDUAL PIECE. My design could help to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria between toothbrushes."

The invention provides a sanitary storage unit for toothbrushes. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to storing toothbrushes in conventional holders. As a result, it prevents the brushing heads from touching and it increases hygiene and cleanliness. The invention features a protective and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp.

