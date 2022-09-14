AGING SECTOR NONPROFIT CEMENTS CADRE OF LEADERS

Equity, policy and innovation executives say they're ready to make lasting impact for older adults

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SCAN Foundation (TSF), a California-based philanthropy devoted to transforming care for older adults in ways that preserve dignity and independence, recently hired three new vice presidents from diverse sectors of health care to its executive team:

Anika S. Heavener , Vice President of Innovation and Investments;

Narda Ipakchi , Vice President of Policy; and

Rigo A. Saborio , Vice President of Programs, Equity, and Community Impact.

The appointments conclude a broad executive search for proven, dynamic and diverse leaders to advance the Foundation's strategic priorities, according to TSF leadership.

"Anika, Narda, and Rigo draw from innovation, policy and community-focused experiences, respectively, which make them perfect fits to guide and grow TSF's bold vision to transform the lives of older adults with a focus on equitable care delivery, person-centered care and community engagement," said Dr. Sarita A. Mohanty, president and CEO of The SCAN Foundation. "This executive team joining me embodies our commitment to supporting older adults through policy change, social impact investing and equity-driven grantmaking."

Heavener will lead the innovation and investments portfolio to steward TSF's endowment of $270 million and develop the next generation of solutions for older adults. Most recently, she served as vice president, data strategy and operations at Homethrive, where she helped achieve Series B financing for efforts to support caregivers and older adults aging in place. Previously, Heavener assisted in the creation of the $350 million Dementia Discovery Fund on behalf of the U.K. government.

Ipakchi will oversee policy and strategy to work toward equitable policy recommendations to support the health and well-being of older adults at the state and federal levels. Most recently, she served as the Medicare and Medicaid policy director for the U.S. Senate Aging Committee on Capitol Hill, where she directed the Committee's Medicare and Medicaid legislative agenda. Previously, she worked as a senior consultant for Health Management Associates, an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded health care.

Saborio will work to ensure that community engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion are at the center of all TSF grants. He has more than 30 years of experience in the aging field, including shaping public policy, leading diversity outreach and designing direct services. He most recently spent 13 years as president and CEO of St. Barnabas Senior Services—the oldest senior service agency in Los Angeles. Previously, he was director of diversity outreach and alliances for AARP.

"These talented and driven individuals will help strengthen and accelerate dialogue and catalyze critical change for our aging population," said Anna Maria Chávez, TSF board chair. "Under Sarita's leadership, and with support from Anika, Narda, Rigo and the rest of the staff, the organization will ensure more meaningful care choices and supports for older adults in California and nationwide."

The SCAN Foundation is an independent public charity dedicated to creating a society where older adults can access health and supportive services of their choosing to meet their needs. Our mission is to advance a coordinated and easily navigated system of high-quality services for older adults that preserve dignity and independence. Learn more at https://www.thescanfoundation.org/ and @TheSCANFndtn .

