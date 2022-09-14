Easterseals Iowa Receives Donation from Iowa Total Care

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals Iowa has received a $10,000 donation from Iowa Total Care to fund its operations and programs throughout the state of Iowa. The donation will be used to support individuals with disabilities to live healthy, independent lives. Easterseals' programs touch every aspect of life and support anyone of any age, with any type of disability or special need to live with a focus on health and wellness, as well as appreciation for overall wellbeing.

Not only has Iowa Total Care provided financial support, but they have also provided access to its "Be Well. Eat Well." program. Easterseals clients benefit from nutrition education, overall health and wellness, and tips to eat well on a tight budget.

"We are thrilled to be the recipient of this generous gift from Iowa Total Care. This gift will make it possible for us to support individuals to find and maintain jobs, for families to have access to exceptional childcare, provide a child with a memorable summer camp experience and support children and families with crisis stabilization," said Sherri Nielsen, President & CEO, Easterseals Iowa. "Our mission simply would not be possible without the support of our community, and we are honored to receive this gift!"

Iowa Total Care member, Chris Osborn, is a great example of the Easterseals support in action. Chris and his mom sit down to write out a weekly meal plan, including healthy foods that they love to prepare and eat. The Easterseals support team takes Chris grocery shopping and helps him prepare the nutritious meals. Now he enjoys entertaining friends, sharing good food and music.

"We are pleased to partner with Easterseals Iowa, providing them with financial support to fund their incredibly successful programs. These services make it possible for their clients, including Chris Osborn, to live healthful, productive and fulfilling lives in our communities," said Mitch Wasden, Plan President & CEO of Iowa Total Care.

About Easterseals Iowa

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services.

Since 1926, Easterseals Iowa has worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of live and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every Iowan is valued, respected, and accepted.

Each year, we serve more than 3,000 Iowans with disabilities or special needs through essential services and on-the-ground supports, including Supported Community Living, employment education and training, adult day programming, inclusive childcare, mental health supports and camping and recreation programs.

Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society.

For more, visit Easterseals.com/ia, follow @EasterSealsIowa on Twitter, or like Easterseals Iowa & Camp Sunnyside on Facebook.

About Iowa Total Care

Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information on this initiative, visit iowatotalcare.com/bewelleatwell.

