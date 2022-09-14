Opptly Unveils Brand Refresh Reflecting Company's AI Focus

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opptly, an AI leader and direct sourcing pioneer, has unveiled a refreshed brand reflecting its evolution as a tech company breaking boundaries in the workforce solutions space. Though the company's name and logo have not changed, Opptly's bold new look & feel represent a commitment to addressing clients' hiring challenges head-on with innovation and intent while also making it faster and easier for job seekers to connect with ideal career opportunities.

The new tagline, Talent Search Meets Talent Found, speaks to Opptly's influence in modernizing hiring strategies by combining the company's proprietary, purpose-built AI; intuitive user experience; and expert curation partners. For Opptly clients, the result is expanded access to talent as well as scale, acceleration, and enhanced accuracy of matches. On the other side of the hiring equation, job seekers connect with career opportunities that best fit their skills, experience, workstyle needs, and more, all within an app that aligns with the ways they already use today's direct-connect technologies.

At the heart of Opptly's platform is its sophisticated AI, which leverages best-in-class data engineering and deep machine learning to provide advanced skills-based and success profile matching, career progression models, and more. Clients can enhance the value of their private talent communities by applying Opptly's technology or get immediate access to talent through Opptly's talent community. The combination of both provides the greatest reach to help companies win in an intensely competitive market for talent.

"The workforce solutions space is evolving rapidly. As a market-leading AI platform, Opptly continues to break boundaries and leverage our technology in progressive new ways, and our brand needed to reflect that," said Lori Hock, Opptly CEO. "The new Opptly brand is bolder in the way we look and the way we talk because our offerings are transformative in their ability to accelerate and improve the search for talent. We are a passionate team dedicated to effecting positive change for our clients and candidates through our AI, our focused approach, and our overall commitment to advancing the industry."

Visit Opptly's new website at Opptly.ai.

About Opptly

Opptly has revolutionized the way talent and work connect. With our purpose-built AI, intuitive user experience, and expert curation partners, Opptly has created a single platform that powers our direct sourcing solution and accelerates optimal matches between job seekers and hiring companies. We're changing the course of the workforce industry, using AI to effect positive change, and help companies win in an intensely competitive market for talent.

Talent search meets talent found. Learn more at opptly.ai.

