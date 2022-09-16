American Healthcare REIT Files Registration Statement to Pursue Underwritten Public Offering in Conjunction with the Intended Listing of its Common Stock on the New York Stock Exchange

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the "Company"), a leading internally-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and other healthcare-related facilities, filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today, relating to a proposed underwritten public offering in conjunction with the listing of its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").

The timing, number of shares that may be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined and will depend on the Company's evaluation of market conditions. The Company intends to apply to list its common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "AHR." There can be no assurance as to whether, or when, a public offering may be commenced or completed or as to the actual size or pricing of any such public offering.

BofA Securities, Citigroup and KeyBanc Capital Markets will be acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 North College St., 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email to dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); or KeyBanc Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 127 Public Square, 7th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114, by telephone at 1.800.859.1783 or by fax at 1-216-689-0845.

A registration statement relating to the potential offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. Securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a leading internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and other healthcare-related facilities. As of June 30, 2022, its total assets of approximately $4.5 billion consisted of 313 buildings and integrated senior health campuses owned and/or operated by the Company that are located in 36 states, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man, representing approximately 19.5 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the commencement, completion and size of its proposed public offering and listing, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in those Acts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Any such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, and beliefs of, and assumptions made by, the Company's management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied therein, including, without limitation: (1) changes in economic conditions generally, including rising inflation, and the real estate market specifically; (2) the continuing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the healthcare industry, senior housing and skilled nursing facilities and the economy in general; (3) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs; (4) the availability of capital on favorable terms, or at all; (5) the Company's ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (6) competition in the real estate industry; and (7) any of the other risks included in the registration statement relating to the potential offering. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

