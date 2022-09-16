Boyce Thompson Arboretum Announces New Admission Fee

–First Tuesdays will be FREE–

SUPERIOR, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyce Thompson Arboretum will implement a new admissions fee to help with the rising costs of maintaining 372 acres, including 105 acres of gardens and historic structures, and help meet the growing expectations and demands of visitors, as well. The new increased fee allows the Arboretum to keep pace with the rising costs associated with the maintenance of its impressive gardens, historic buildings, and visitor experience.

Beginning Saturday, October 1st, 2022, the new admission prices will be $19 for individuals 13 and older, $9 for children ages 5-12, and children under five years of age are free. As a private 501c3 nonprofit organization, the Arboretum relies heavily on admissions fees, membership dues, gift shop sales, and donations to cover the cost of operations.

"Increasing the cost of admission allows us to ensure that we properly care for and help preserve our gardens and historic buildings for generations to come," said Lynne Nemeth , Executive Director of Boyce Thompson Arboretum. "The decision to increase fees is never easy, and we thank our supporters for their understanding through this transition."

The last admissions increase was in September 2018 in anticipation of the Wallace Desert Garden opening, which added 13 acres and 1.5 miles of new walking trails and loops and over 5,000 plants.

Accessibility is of great importance to the Arboretum. On the first Tuesday of every month from October through May, the Arboretum will now offer free admission. Tickets are limited, online pre-registration is highly encouraged. Visit btarboretum.org to learn more about free admission days.

About Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Arizona's oldest and largest botanical garden, is managed by the nonprofit Boyce Thompson Southwestern Arboretum 501(c)(3). The 372-acre facility has nearly five miles of paths and trails through plant exhibits from 11 of the world's deserts, a native riparian habitat, and colorful specialty gardens. Find more information at btarboretum.org.

Media Contact:

Sharon Elliott

Director of Marketing and Communications

(520) 689-4567

sharon.elliott@btarboretum.org

View original content:

SOURCE Boyce Thompson Arboretum