MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the beginning of the new school year, Retro Stage, a popular vintage fashion brand, is excited to announce the launch of its Homecoming Collection. This collection features a wide range of stylish and comfortable clothing options that are perfect for the back-to-school season. By offering exclusive discounts, Retro Stage hopes to help students start the school year off confidently.

Retro Stage Launches Homecoming Collection: Back to School, Back to Retro Style (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to our back-to-school-themed releases every year because they're a meaningful way for us to interact with and get back to the guests we serve," said the Retro Stage team. "Through this tradition, we have the chance to participate in the students' academic year, encouraging them to embrace life and show off their inherent beauty and confidence. We also want to provide students with a variety of options. This is a great opportunity for us."

Retro Stage is committed to providing high-quality, affordable fashion. The Homecoming Collection, which features dresses in various materials and styles, including solid colors, lace, sequins, and velvet, is a shining example of this commitment. With avant-garde designs and trendy colorways, it is perfect for the back-to-school season. In addition, this year's student discount makes the Homecoming Collection more affordable than ever, giving students access to vintage fashion at the best prices. If students are looking to add a touch of vintage glamour to their school wardrobe, be sure to stop by the Retro Stage website and take advantage of their back-to-school promotion.

When it comes to homecoming dances, dressing up is the perfect way to get in the mood for a night of fun. Retro Stage has designed a range of solid-colored dresses for those who prefer simpler attire, from classic black to angelic white, from bold red to elegant green, and even playful, lovely pink. For those who like monochromatic clothing, the unique cuts and silhouettes of these dresses are enough to make the wearer stand out from the crowd.

Other people may prefer a simple but not monochromatic design. Retro Stage's designers have kept this in mind. They combine different prints with soft and delicate lace to create elegant and romantic dresses, allowing people to show off their beauty with ease. One example is the White Daisy Dreamer Vintage Dress, in which the delicate and lifelike daisy print is full of vitality, making it seem as if the wearer is surrounded by the fragrance and elegance of flowers. Similarly, on the Sky Blue Butterfly Swing Dress and Purple Butterfly Lace Swing Dress, colorful butterflies give the wearer an endless sense of wonder as well as a real feeling of being in nature.

In this back-to-school collection, there will also be no shortage of glittery gowns that will grab other students' attention right away. For those who want to try a cute style, wearing a Pink Strawberry Swing Dress or a Pink Star Sequin Swing Dress is an excellent way to express a lively and lovely character; for those who want to highlight their sexy charm, they can start with an Orange Halter Pencil Dress or a Strapless Sequin Dress. The striking colors and delicate designs in these pieces can make the wearer move confidently, whether in ballroom dancing or spinning Charleston.

In addition, there are also dresses made from high-quality velvet and flocked fabric. The velvet dress was once a symbol of nobility that stood out on any occasion. As seen in the Wine Red Velvet Bodycon Vintage Dress, the red velvet, evoking the ancient trends of the Middle Ages, is a declaration of classicism and aristocracy. For a dress that will make the wearer feel like a campus star, look no further than the velvet dress. A dress made from flocked fabric is often more luxurious. As the 1960s Green Floral Vintage Dress and 1950s Heart Mesh Sling Dress show, they have raised, textured surfaces and beautiful, three-dimensional looks, allowing the wearer to be outstanding enough to make a statement confidently at the homecoming dance.

For more information, visit https://www.retro-stage.com/ to browse the Homecoming Dress Collection. Customers can use the discount code STU10 at checkout to receive 10% off on one dress, and they can use STU15 to receive 15% off on two dresses.

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand featuring classic clothing and accessories inspired by the 1920s, 1950s, and 1960s. As a vintage style pioneer, Retro Stage is more than a brand; it's also a way of life that helps every customer explore the history of fashion with chic and glamorous retro style. "Beauty never fades," the Retro Stage team said, "All we want to do is encourage women to seek out a better life for themselves and confidently embrace their natural beauty."

