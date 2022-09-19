Dwellify Introduces a Digital-First Home Remodeling Service for Phoenix Homeowners

Data showed nearly half of Phoenix homeowners found remodeling costs to be overwhelming, Dwellify ensures accurate project estimates

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellify, a new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, announces today that the service is now available in Phoenix. New data reveals that more than a third (38%) of Phoenix homeowners have regretted not hiring some sort of professional assistance during their remodel. The Dwellify service is a one-stop-shop process that combines a free, AI-powered design quiz, an HD room visualizer tool, and mobile app to guide homeowners through a step-by-step process for creating a dream home remodel, increasing their overall satisfaction with the project outcome.

The Dwellify Process

Dwellify is a project management hub throughout the entire remodel--providing updates on expertly curated design recommendations, floor plans, and timelines. Dwellify offers different level pricing packages – Original, Plus, and Premium – and financing options to ensure that every homeowner can find remodeling solutions that fit their budget. Homeowners working with Dwellify will receive a project budget prior to demolition that will not increase throughout the process due to accurate estimates made possible by third-party data analytics partners and 3D measurement capabilities.

"Many homeowners grow frustrated and end up overspending when doing DIY remodels due to lack of knowledge and resources," said Greg Larson, CEO of Dwellify. "Dwellify provides access to premium vendors, leading brand partners, experienced installation teams and high-quality design plans for every budget."

With HD visualization technology and a custom Dwellify design box to sample material selections, homeowners can see, touch and feel materials before making their selections. Dwellify gives homeowners direct access to local contractors, ensuring clear, stress-free communication throughout the process. Dwellify Home Transformation Specialists manage the project timeline, purchase materials, secure permits and more, allowing for a more streamlined process.

Phoenix Homeowner Survey

According to a survey by Wakefield Research for Dwellify, nearly 3 in 4 (73%) Phoenix homeowners experienced setbacks during their home remodels that resulted in delays and escalating costs. These included lost time from not having the right tools or materials (25%), trouble purchasing materials (21%), and running into unexpected issues (15%). Other key findings include:

Home remodeling strains personal relationships . Nearly a quarter (22%) of Phoenix homeowners experienced, or know someone that experienced, an argument with a spouse or partner over a remodel.

Homeowners want to be satisfied . More than half (54%) of Phoenix homeowners are less than completely satisfied with the final product. While nearly a third (29%) just accepted the results or were disappointed in them, 23% of Phoenix homeowners said they were pleasantly surprised when things did not turn out as planned.

Staying on a budget is key. Nearly half of Phoenix homeowners (45%) found the cost the most overwhelming aspect. Half (49%) reported that they were initially budgeted at $10,000 or more, with one in five (20%) estimated to cost more than $20,000 . Yet just 35% of remodel projects hit their budget.

Profits are important. More than half of Phoenix homeowners (58%) said that a benefit to their remodel was their home increasing in value. After tallying up the hours spent on the remodel project and comparing it to the increase in their home's value, less than half of Phoenix homeowners (46%) estimated they made more than minimum wage on their remodel project. About 30% believed they made minimum wage, while 11% came in under the minimum.

To get a free project estimate or work with Dwellify in Phoenix, visit www.dwellify.com. The new Dwellify home remodeling app will be available in the Apple and Android App Stores later this month.

About Dwellify:

Dwellify is a "one-stop-shop" home remodeling experience, guiding homeowners through a step-by-step process for turning design dreams into their dream home. Dwellify's turnkey technology and design-driven experience combines interior design, materials sourcing, contractor relations and project management, all with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and collaboration.

Survey Methodology:

Online survey by Wakefield Research for Dwellify to 100 Homeowners in the Phoenix DMA that completed a kitchen or bathroom renovation in the past 2 years.

