Chispa and Voto Latino Reunite to Encourage Latinx Voters to Register and Vote

Health care, immigration, jobs and the economy are key issues for Latino singles heading into midterm elections

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chispa, the #1 dating app made for U.S. Latinx singles, has reunited with the grassroots political organization Voto Latino to educate, empower, and mobilize the next generation of Latinx voters for the 2022 midterm election.

The two organizations partnered in 2020, during the Presidential election, to help motivate Latinx voters in what turned out to be a breakout year. According to the Center for Latin American, Caribbean, and Latino Studies at City University of New York, more than 61% of all Latinos over 18 registered to vote, up 12 percentage points from 2016, and a record 88% of registered voters cast their ballots, the highest percentage ever! Latinx millennials also had the biggest jump in voter turnout, going from 47.4% in 2016 to 56.6% in 2020.

Rooted on Chispa's mission of creating unity and connections through culture and shared values, this get-out-the vote collaboration between Chispa and Voto Latino is hoping to spark the same enthusiasm for the 2022 midterms, leveraging their extensive network and resources to mobilize eligible Latinos to the polls.

"Most people give very little thought to midterm elections," said María Teresa Kumar, president, and CEO of Voto Latino. "However, given the surprising steps taken by the Supreme Court this summer and the continued speculation about the changes to come, it's vital that people make their voice heard. The ballot box is the most important tool we have. Chispa helps us reach and activate one of the largest voting blocs in this country so we can share the information they need to register and make an informed choice at the ballot box."

In addition to the partnership, Chispa has released new data to reveal the top issues among single Latinos this election cycle. Among the results:

73% believe their vote will make a difference in 2022

59% of those surveyed plan to vote in the midterms

Immigration, health care, and jobs/economy are the top three issues for Latino singles

With these insights in mind, Chispa will empower their users by providing tools to take action through curated content including:

Voto Latino and Chispa Co-brandedand Chispa voter registration page

Voter registration resources including how to check registration status, how and where to vote, and election reminders and deadlines

Voter profile sticker and new feature on the Chispa app to help members connect with their potential matches over key issues on the ballot

"We're thrilled to rekindle this relationship with Voto Latino because it's vital that we all work together to excite Latinos to vote in November," said Julia Estacolchic, Head of Brand and Marketing of Chispa. "Chispa has become a platform for Latinx advocacy in the United States, celebrating our cultural pillars and being a resource for our community to ignite positive change."

About Chispa

Chispa is the largest dating app made for US Latinos, with over 6 million downloads and the goal of helping Latinos create new connections with singles from similar backgrounds, cultures, and communities. Chispa is a Match Affinity dating app created in 2017 by Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), a leading provider of dating products designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection, like Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, and more. The Chispa app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play, both in English and Spanish. For more information visit www.chispa-app.com and follow @ChispaApp on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Voto Latino

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

