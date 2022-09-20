Insights-X stationery industry fair: an attractive programme for the trade

Practical presentations at the InsightsTalks

Ever popular industry party

NUREMBERG, Germany, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insights-X is a key date in the calendar once again for the international stationery sector. From 5 to 7 October, leading manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes will be displaying to the trade their creative innovations. To make planning a visit to the fair even more efficient, the organiser Spielwarenmesse eG has developed the new Insights-X Digital business platform. This service will be available to trade visitors from 26 September at digital.insights-x.com.

Spielwarenmesse eG (PRNewsfoto/Spielwarenmesse eG) (PRNewswire)

In addition, participants from the sector can take advantage of a varied supporting programme on all fair days. At the InsightsTalks in the InsightsArena (Hall 10.0), the focus is on communicating up-to-date industry information. Between 1 and 3 pm each day, experts will be speaking on the key topics of online marketing, digitalisation, sustainability and trends in retail and in the stationery sector. On the Wednesday and Thursday, these will be followed by the LicenseTalks, giving exciting insights into the world of licensing. For memorable reminders of Insights-X, a fabulous photo campaign will be running in the InsightsArena. A representation of the Iron Throne from the famous 'Game of Thrones' series, built out of thousands of pens and pencils, provides the perfect backdrop. A further highlight, on the first evening of the fair, is the AfterHour at Entrance West. From 6 pm live music, drinks and delicious food will be available to all participants, in atmospheric surroundings where they can get to talk to longstanding acquaintances and new business partners.

Tickets to Insights-X can be obtained at www.insights-x.com/en/tickets.

Note for editors: Reprint free of charge. Images are available at www.insights-x.com/media. Please provide us with a voucher copy on publication.

Insights-X – Your Stationery Expo

Insights-X is the industry trade fair for paper, office supplies and stationery. Held each year in October, the event brings together leading brand manufacturers and suppliers of every size in the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre. Buyers and specialist retailers can find an extensive product range for the office, school and home as well as creative and artistic materials. The next event will open its doors from 5 to 7 October 2022. Further information can be found online at www.insights-x.com.

Spielwarenmesse eG

Spielwarenmesse eG is the fair organizer and marketing services provider for the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. The Nuremberg-based company organizes the world-leading Spielwarenmesse® in Nuremberg, complemented by the services available on Spielwarenmesse® Digital. Its range also includes the Internationale Spieltage SPIEL gaming event in Essen, Kids India in Mumbai and the Insights-X in Nuremberg. The range of services provided by the cooperative also includes industry campaigns and the international fair programme, World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse eG, which enables manufacturers to exhibit at pavilions featured at trade fairs in Asia and the USA. Spielwarenmesse eG operates a worldwide network of representatives in over 90 countries. In addition, its subsidiary Spielwarenmesse Shanghai Co., Ltd. is responsible for the People's Republic of China. Its Die roten Reiter GmbH subsidiary with headquarters in Nuremberg works as communication agency for the consumer and capital goods industry. The complete company profile of Spielwarenmesse eG can be found on the Internet at www.spielwarenmesse-eg.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901904/Insights_X_Spielwarenmesse_eG.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901905/Christian_Ulrich_Spielwarenmesse_eG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901906/Insights_X_Logo.jpg

Spielwarenmesse eG (PRNewsfoto/Spielwarenmesse eG) (PRNewswire)

Icon Insights-X (PRNewsfoto/Spielwarenmesse eG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spielwarenmesse eG