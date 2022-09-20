KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP NAMED "MOST ADMIRED LAW FIRM TO WORK FOR"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that the firm has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' According to the publication, the list is comprised of particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys.

"It's an honor to have our firm included on such a prestigious list," says Principal Stephen Kaufman. "This recognition speaks to our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive team of professionals who are working to improve our community."

Kaufman Legal Group is a leader in the specialized field of political law, representing clients in some of the most high-profile political campaigns and public policy debates in the City of Los Angeles, State of California and on the national stage. The feature highlights the firm's commitment "to diversity and inclusivity. The firm has – and always has had – an extremely diverse group of employees, representing a wide range of backgrounds." The firm also, "prides itself on developing a culture in which all employees feel they are an important part of a team. Every week the firm holds an all-firm Zoom meeting, which both allows the opportunity to discuss pressing firm matters in a forum-like setting, but also celebrate important milestones and victories together."

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs, ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

