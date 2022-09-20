KSS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 1, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kohl's Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: October 20, 2020 to May 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Kohl's Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kohl's new strategic framework to "drive top-line growth," "expand operating margin," and become "the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle" (the "Strategic Plan") was not well tailored to achieving the Company's stated goals; (ii) the defendants had likewise overstated the Company's success in executing its Strategic Plan; (iii) Kohl's had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (iv) as a result, the Company's board of directors was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to the Company's annual meeting; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl's financial condition and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Kohl's you have until November 1, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Kohl's securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

