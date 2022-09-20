TEQUILA CASA DRAGONES DEBUTS NEW EXPRESSION, CASA DRAGONES REPOSADO MIZUNARA

Acclaimed Producer Reveals Category-First Innovation as the First Tequila to Rest Exclusively in Mizunara Casks

MEXICO CITY and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 14 years, ultra-premium sipping tequila producer Tequila Casa Dragones unveils its 4th expression: Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara, the first tequila rested exclusively in Mizunara, a rare oak native to Japan and traditionally used for aging Japanese whiskies. Casa Dragones continues to underscore its passion for innovation, bringing another truly unique, high-quality tequila style to the category to surprise and enamor the tequila connoisseur.

Continuing their exploration of agave and woods, Casa Dragones imported their first Japanese casks in 2018, with the goal of exploring how this rare wood would complement the signature notes of Casa Dragones. Sharing a passion for exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, Casa Dragones began working with Japan's only independent cooperage to craft brand new casks of 100% Mizunara with a custom char in which to rest their new tequila.

Casa Dragones Co-Founder and CEO, Bertha González Nieves says, "Innovation is what we like to do best, to explore the possibilities within the tequila category. Which is why we're excited to continue our journey of taste with Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara, rested in a rare Japanese oak that marries beautifully with our tequila. I think that tequila lovers out there and spirit aficionados in general will be very excited to experience something completely different."

Scarcer than European and American Oak, Japanese Oak typically yields only half as much timber as other oaks. Characterized by their twisting trunks and branches, these ancient trees can grow up to 200 years before they are harvested and then handcrafted into the highest quality casks in Japan. After resting in this rare wood, Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara delivers subtle notes of magnolia and orange blossom on the nose, with hints of butterscotch and oak on the palate, and a long warm finish of coffee bean and mellow spice.

Yana Volfson, Beverage Director of Casamata Group (Pujol, #5 World's 50 Best Restaurants), says, "Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara is a showcase of Mexican craftsmanship that combines the expertise of Japanese barrel-making with the craftsmanship of tequila production, and is unlike anything I've ever tasted before."

In addition to its passion for innovation, Casa Dragones is also committed to modern, sustainable production. Recognized by the Tequila Regulatory Council as using the most sustainable method of tequila production in the industry for each of its 100% Blue Agave Sipping Tequilas, Casa Dragones' modern process utilizes less water and less energy than other methods, and also produces far less waste. In addition, the agave fibers are recycled into fertilizer for their fields, while the vinasses, or distillation liquid waste, is used in the fields as irrigation.

Casa Dragones' signature taste showcases the purity of their agaves, and the purity of their water. Casa Dragones harvests its agaves in the rich volcanic soil in the lowlands of the Valley of Tequila, Jalisco. Emanating from the headwaters of the Volcano of Tequila, the water used for Casa Dragones is exceptionally pure, natural spring water, enriched with the perfect balance of minerals to produce their signature tasting tequilas.

Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara joins the award-winning tequila house's renowned portfolio of ultra-premium sipping tequilas, which showcase the producer's commitment to exposing new possibilities within the tequila category through innovation, modern, sustainable production and Mexican craftsmanship:

Casa Dragones Joven, launched in 2009: Master blend of 100% Blue Agave silver and extra-aged tequila, aged in new American oak casks, perfect for sipping and pairing with food.

Casa Dragones Blanco, launched in 2014: 100% Blue Agave silver tequila crafted to deliver the pure essence of agave, ideal to enjoy on the rocks or in craft cocktails.

Casa Dragones Barrel Blend, launched in 2020: 100% Blue Agave Añejo tequila that achieves its distinctive character from being aged in two styles of custom-made oak barrels - one French Sessile oak and the other new American oak.

Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara tequila will be available nationwide in September ($169.99 MSRP) and can be purchased online at casadragones.com.

ABOUT TEQUILA CASA DRAGONES

Founded and led by CEO Bertha González Nieves, the first female Maestra Tequilera, Tequila Casa Dragones is a small-batch producer known for its ultra-premium sipping tequilas. Launched in 2009 in Mexico, Casa Dragones has four uniquely smooth tequila expressions. Casa Dragones Joven has a complex, smooth taste that is perfect for sipping and pairing with food, while Casa Dragones Blanco's crisp, agave-forward taste is perfect for craft cocktails and on the rocks. Casa Dragones Añejo Barrel Blend is the result of aging their tequila in two styles of new wood casks, then blending to achieve its distinctive, rich character. Their most recent expression, Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara, 100% Blue Agave Reposado sipping tequila, is the first tequila rested exclusively in Mizunara, a rare oak native to Japan and traditionally used for aging Japanese whiskies. Casa Dragones' mission is to be part of the tequila producers shaping the industry for the future through innovation, modern, sustainable production and Mexican craftsmanship. The name Casa Dragones is inspired by the legendary Dragones cavalry who ignited Mexico's Independence Movement of 1810. La Casa Dragones in San Miguel de Allende is the historic 17th century stables of the cavalry, now transformed into a luxurious four-bedroom showcase of Mexican design. San Miguel de Allende, Casa Dragones' spiritual home, is also home to Casa Dragones Tasting Room, or the "World's Smallest Tequila Bar." Casa Dragones is available online at www.casadragones.com and throughout the U.S., Mexico and select markets in Europe. Follow Casa Dragones on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@casadragones).

