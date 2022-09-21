Bell Partners Appoints Mark Bates to Lead Western U.S. Investment Activity

Brings broad-based experience in multifamily investment across Western U.S.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Partners Inc., one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, today announced the appointment of Mark Bates as Senior Vice President, Investments. In this role, Mr. Bates will oversee Bell Partners' multifamily investment activity in the Western U.S. region, including Seattle, the Bay Area, Southern California, Denver and Austin. He will report to Nickolay Bochilo, Bell Partners' Executive Vice President, Investments, and will be based with Mr. Bochilo in the company's San Francisco office.

Mr. Bates has more than 20 years' experience in real estate investing. He joins Bell Partners from real estate firm Holland Partner Group, where he spent more than a decade and most recently served as Executive Managing Director of Investment Management. Previously, he served as the firm's CFO and Vice President of Finance and Corporate Accounting. Mr. Bates began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"As Bell Partners continues to deepen our footprint in our target Western U.S. markets, Mark will play an integral role in identifying investment opportunities that align with our strategy and continue our track record of outperformance for our investors," said Mr. Bochilo. "His strong background and familiarity with market dynamics in these regions will be valuable as we grow our Western U.S. portfolio. I'm excited to welcome Mark to our team."

Bell Partners invests in multifamily assets in 14 target markets across the United States. In the Western region, the company most recently acquired Bell South City, a 260-unit community in South San Francisco, CA, in May 2022. The company also invests in new development opportunities with regional and national firms.

"I'm thrilled to join Bell Partners as the team continues to expand its Western U.S. portfolio," said Mr. Bates. "The company has a diligent approach to asset selection and portfolio growth, and I'm looking forward to applying my knowledge and expertise to expand Bell's footprint in its target markets."

Established in 1976, Bell Partners Inc. ("Bell Partners" or the "Company") is a privately held, vertically integrated apartment investment and management company focused on high-quality multifamily rental communities throughout the United States. With over 70,000 units under management, Bell Partners is one of the largest apartment operators and renovators in the United States. Including its headquarters in Greensboro, N.C., the Company has over 1,600 associates and twelve offices and offers an extensive and full-service platform containing expertise in acquisitions and dispositions, construction, financing, property operations, accounting, risk management, and all other related support functions. Bell Partners is led by a senior management team with an average of 25 years of industry experience that has invested throughout all phases of the real estate cycle and has helped the Company complete over $22 billion of apartment transactions since 2002. For more information, visit www.bellpartnersinc.com .

