OTENTU USHERS IN NEW ERA OF ART AND DESIGN WITH FIRST MARKETPLACE AND DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM FOR STUDENTS TO SELL THEIR ARTISTIC CREATIONS

OTENTU USHERS IN NEW ERA OF ART AND DESIGN WITH FIRST MARKETPLACE AND DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM FOR STUDENTS TO SELL THEIR ARTISTIC CREATIONS

Unique Platform Launches To Transform Art & Design Projects Into Appreciated Creations For Buyers To Identify Future Designers Creators And Cultivate Emerging Talent

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students are spending countless hours and high costs creating artworks and passion projects that are widely discarded. These can be transformed into tangible assets to further art careers and provide solid financial support. The first hybrid online marketplace and development platform connecting art and design students and graduates with global art consumers and connoisseurs, Otentu , is the new elegant solution to this major void in the art world. The platform has created an opportunity for students from the world's leading art and design schools, to sell their art projects and one-of-a-kind creations to buyers looking to discover and support new talent. Concurrently, Otentu solidly develops the students' commercial skills.

Otentu (PRNewswire)

"I was inspired to create Otentu while my daughter was in design school," says Lior Arussy, Founder, author, renowned expert on business transformation and customer experience working with Fortune 500 companies. "I discovered that only 10% of art students make a living as artists, and saw a clear and urgent need for a resource that would empower up-and-coming artists to democratize access to their passion projects and assignments. This innovative platform is dedicated to discovering and developing talented emerging artists and designers who are making the world a brighter, more hopeful place. When art projects and assignments transform into commercially viable art pieces the planet will be healthier, the collector inspired, and the student supported. Everyone wins!"

Guided by an expert board of advisors with experience in art, design, and branding, Otentu reviews each submission and when selected guides students toward long-term success. Unlike other marketplace platforms, Otentu is committed to the professional development of its creators by providing guidance, key insights, and personalized advisors to aid their success and accelerate their career. The Otentu team works closely with students aligning their creations with consumer needs and desires using data-driven business and trend analytics and persona-based customer segmentation. By exposing the students to real-world experiences Otentu nurtures and fosters their artistic development.

"Otentu empowers young artists and creators to liberate their creativity and earn fair value for their life's work," adds Milton Pedraza, CEO Luxury Institute and Otentu Advisor. "Artists want to focus on creating and not on supply chain and business issues. Otentu allows artists to do what they love and do best while supporting them with a powerful business engine that optimizes their ability to thrive commercially and earn a living. As a champion of creators, personal data rights and intellectual property, this decentralization and empowerment engine aligns beautifully with my Advisory Board and investment thesis for the 2020s."

Art and design students and recent graduates up to five years after graduation from over 235 of the leading schools including Parsons School of Design, Rhode Island School of Design, The Glasgow School of Art, Wimbledon College of Arts at University of Arts London, Royal College of Art, and more can list their creations for sale on Otentu. Otentu accepts creations in a wide variety of categories including art, photography, wearable items, accessories, home décor, jewelry and more that were homework assignments, final projects or works done outside of school. Each creation listed is an original, one-of-a-kind, or of a small batch, work.

For collectors, curators and buyers of the art and design world, Otentu offers a unique opportunity to invest in, and own, unique pieces by the new generation of creators, students and artists. Otentu's platform empowers curators to be a part of the incubation of raw talent, transforming their role from passive buyers to active collaborators.

The most engaged and successful creators will receive a pledge from Otentu, and be invited to create limited-edition collections with financial backing and platform support to incubate their personal brand.

To shop on Otentu or become a creator visit www.otentu.com

About Otentu

Otentu is a first of its kind online marketplace, discovery and development platform connecting art and design students and graduates with premium, global customers looking to support and discover new talent. Democratizing and empowering the art world, Otentu fosters the growth of students and their careers. Otentu empowers both the curators and the creators to express individuality and to be inspired. For more visit www.otentu.com

Otentu (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Otentu