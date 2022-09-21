In Partnership with Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, SoLa's Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Esports Center is Coming to the Crenshaw Corridor

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoLa Impact and Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson will partner to raise $2 million to establish SoLa Tech West, a youth and workforce development technology and entrepreneurship center in the Crenshaw Corridor in South Los Angeles.

SoLa Impact logo (PRNewswire)

In collaboration with Riot Games, SoLa Impact established its first technology and entrepreneurship center in South Los Angeles at the SoLa Beehive in January 2022. SoLa Tech West will be the second center in South Los Angeles to provide youth access to tech careers, with the mission to inspire and develop the next generation of South LA technology and entertainment executives, leaders, and entrepreneurs.

The core mission of SoLa's newest project along the Crenshaw Corridor is to bridge the digital divide for Black and Brown youth and young adults while providing opportunities to develop skills for careers in esports, technology, and entertainment.

"With the overwhelming community response and waitlist to SoLa's Tech Center at the Beehive, it was clear this is something the people and families want and need," said Councilmember Harris-Dawson. "So, I am happy to help expand on SoLa Impact's great work and open a similar center in the Eighth District."

"We are thrilled to have the support and backing of one of South LA's most impactful public servants and leaders, Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson," says Sherri Francois, Founder and Executive Director of the SoLa I CAN Foundation and Chief Impact Officer for SoLa Impact. "He understands the barriers our community's youth have historically faced with accessing high tech education and jobs and is united with SoLa in closing the digital access gap and curbing intergenerational poverty."

"SoLa truly cares about tech access in South LA," says SoLa program partner Jen Lashley, former LAUSD teacher and founder of South LA Robotics." SoLa's work has helped inspire so many young engineers and coders, and now that Councilman Harris-Dawson is on board, we will transform South LA together."

Once built, SoLa Tech West will serve more than 500 students a year in a one-of-a-kind 4000 sq. ft. space that will create new career pipelines to Los Angeles's booming tech and entertainment sectors. Students will access various programs and leadership opportunities through four career pathways: (1) Technology; (2) Entrepreneurship; (3) Arts, Media and Entertainment; (4) Esports Design and Management. And the center will also serve as a community meeting space.

SoLa Tech West will be located in the Crenshaw Lofts project of SoLa Impact, a 195-unit building in the heart of Crenshaw. SoLa and Councilman Harris-Dawson are committed to raising $2 million by December 2022 and beginning work on the project early in 2023.

For more information, listen to Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson's podcast, MHD Off the Record featuring SoLa Impact CEO Martin Muoto in conversation with the Councilman.

About SoLa Impact

SoLa Impact is a family of real estate funds with a double bottom line strategy focused on preserving, rehabbing, and building high-quality, affordable housing in Black and Brown communities. SoLa's proven track record leverages data-driven social impact strategies to deliver market returns. SoLa Impact's fourth fund, the Black Impact Fund , will deploy over $1 billion in Los Angeles and Southern California to build over 3,500 workforce and affordable housing units. SoLa Impact was ranked as the 7th fastest-growing Black-led private company. Additionally, it was recognized as the Leading Social Impact Housing Developer in recognition of SoLa's demonstrated ability to deliver positive changes in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. SoLa Impact's funds have attracted a number of leading investors due to its disruptive business model of leveraging private capital to dramatically reduce the cost of affordable housing.

About SoLa Impact's I CAN Foundation

The SoLa I CAN Foundation , a 501(c)3 nonprofit affiliate of SoLa Impact, aims to improve the lives of South LA residents and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty by providing opportunities for education and economic mobility. SoLa's Technology and Entrepreneurship Center Powered by Riot Games , is a state-of-the-art, first-of-its-kind center at the heart of South Central Los Angeles. SoLa provides the community with skills-based technology programming, scholarships, and career development opportunities for underinvested communities to ensure Black and Brown Angelenos get increased access to jobs, mentorship, and placement in the most competitive fields of business.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoLa Impact