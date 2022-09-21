POP-UP RIDESHARE LAUNCHES IN LAS VEGAS AS INNOVATIVE TRANSPORTATION OPTION FOR LARGE-SCALE EVENT, CONVENTION ATTENDEES

Pop-Up Rideshare's Software Development Kit (SDK) Drives Event Attendees to Download Corporate Sponsors' Mobile Apps to Redeem Free Rides

Next Month, SITE NITE North America Attendees to Receive Complimentary Transportation On Demand

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop-Up Rideshare, a first-of-its-kind transportation resource operating in conjunction with large-scale events, announces its launch in Las Vegas. Distinguishing it from other rideshare companies, Pop-Up Rideshare was created to drive event attendees to download its corporate partners' mobile apps in order to redeem complimentary rides during major conventions and events. The industry-disrupting rideshare company's unique application programming interface (API) and software development kit (SDK) set the company apart from its competitors, while enabling brands to build goodwill by offering free rideshare service to their target audiences during high-demand transit times.

Pop-Up Rideshare's Software Development Kit Drives Users to Download Corporate Sponsors' Apps to Redeem Free Rides

Ideal for experiential marketing firms, destination management companies and other corporations planning large-scale events, Pop-Up Rideshare offers an array of customizable promotional packages for corporate sponsors. Package features include not only complimentary rideshare service and targeted lead generation through downloads of the Pop-Up Rideshare mobile app or corporate sponsors' mobile apps, but also vinyl car wrapping and tablet video marketing.

Next month, during SITE NITE North America on Monday, Oct. 10, Pop-Up Rideshare will provide 50 cars from its fleet of 500 luxe, branded rideshare vehicles during the event. Event attendees will be eligible to redeem free rides via mobile app throughout the evening.

"Pop-Up Rideshare brings a completely new concept to the transportation industry while providing corporate sponsors the unique opportunity to have up to hundreds of thousands of users download their apps to redeem complimentary rides," said Dave Evans, chief executive officer, Pop-Up Rideshare.

Pop-Up Rideshare looks forward to bringing its corporate-sponsored, peak-time rideshare model to other markets in the future.

For more information or to become a corporate sponsor, visit popuprideshare.com.

ABOUT POP-UP RIDESHARE

Pop-Up Rideshare is a first-of-its-kind transportation resource operating in conjunction with large-scale events. For more information, visit popuprideshare.com or follow along on Facebook and LinkedIn.

