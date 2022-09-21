T&M USA EXPANDING SECURITY CONSULTING PRACTICE

T&M Security Consulting Team is the Industry Leader in Partnering with Public, Private and Not-for-Profit Organizations to Develop, Implement and Test Security Plans and Procedures

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T&M USA, a global leader in 360-degree security, protection, and investigation services, today announced it is expanding the Security Consulting practice with the addition of George Cherubini as Director of Security Consulting.

T&M USA Security Consulting practice offers clients holistic, individualized, and comprehensive solutions to meet the ongoing challenges of securing both personal and business interests in this rapidly changing environment. "We are excited to add George to our rapidly growing team of subject matter experts from both government and the private sector. George brings a wealth of experience in conducting physical security assessments, providing emergency planning, and creating intelligent security protocols," said Chairman and CEO Robert Tucker.

Mr. Cherubini joins T&M after nearly two decades at the New York City Policy Department where he served as a Sergeant, Special Assignment. At the NYPD, Cherubini was well-known for partnering with the NYPD's Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureaus, and other local, state, and federal agencies to obtain and utilize real-time actionable information on current and emerging global safety and security threats to personnel and critical infrastructure. In addition to an array of leadership roles and managerial responsibilities, Mr. Cherubini was the lead coordinator for physical security assessments for the protection of personnel, hardware and infrastructure, barriers, access control, perimeter intrusion detection, deterrent systems, and fire protection.

Mr. Cherubini holds master's degrees in Business Administration, Business Management, and Human Resources, Training and Development from Seton Hall University, St. Joseph's university and Marist College.

"I am very excited to join the team of extraordinary professionals at T&M. T&M's reputation for excellence and delivering comprehensive security and protection services for its partners is unparalleled in the industry. I look forward bring my decades of training and real-world experience to help our customers protect themselves, their operations, and their team in a highly uncertain world, said Mr. Cherubini.

ABOUT T&M USA

T&M USA, headquartered at 230 Park Avenue, New York City with operations worldwide, is the leading source of seamlessly integrated executive protection, intelligence and investigative services and solutions. T&M USA's elite team of former investigative prosecutors, journalists, financial experts, and professionals with experience from the highest levels of both government and business, are a resource to industry leaders from the legal, private, and not-for-profit sectors.

For more information about T&M USA, LLC, please visit www.tmusallc.com or contact Elizabeth Carisone at ecarisone@tmusallc.com or 212-422-0000.

