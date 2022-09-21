TRICORBRAUN TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL CONTAINER SERVICES PROVIDER MARK'S BARREL COMPANY

Acquisition Will Strengthen TricorBraun's Industrial Packaging Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire US-based Mark's Barrel Company (MBC), expanding its industrial packaging capabilities.

www.tricorbraun.com (PRNewswire)

"Over the last 26 years, MBC has established a strong reputation in the industrial packaging and reconditioning industry for quality, service, and efficiency," said Brian McCarthy, SVP, Market Development, TricorBraun. "Partnering with MBC is a tremendous opportunity to continue to provide our customers with more sustainable options. We look forward to welcoming Mark Schwietz and his team to the TricorBraun family and investing in the company's continued growth."

Sustainable packaging and environmentally-safe collection options are the core of MBC's services. The company specializes in the reconditioning and recycling of industrial containers, including steel and plastic barrels, drums, and intermediate bulk containers (IBCs). Reconditioned and recycled packaging helps customers reduce their environmental impact while using an effective yet lower-cost alternative to new purchases.

"We have great respect for the TricorBraun team, and share their passion for serving customers," said Mark Schwietz, president, Mark's Barrel Company. "Partnering with TricorBraun will allow us to take our company to the next step in our growth—for the benefit of our team members and customers. We are excited to join the TricorBraun team."

All MBC team members will remain with TricorBraun following the transaction and will continue to work out of the company's existing location near Salt Lake City, in a facility customized to responsibly support the reconditioning and recycling processes. Effective upon closing of the transaction, Mark's Barrel Company will operate as TricorBraun Industrial Services.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 36 packaging companies globally.

The transaction is expected to close in October.

About Mark's Barrel Company (MBC)

For more than two decades, MBC has specialized in the reconditioning and recycling of industrial containers such as drums and Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs/Totes) for reuse. MBC inventories nearly all types of reconditioned industrial containers ready for immediate delivery at competitive prices.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

