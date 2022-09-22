BRIANNAS Launches New Home Style Dressing Flavor

Another Way to Dress Your Salad in Good Taste

BRENHAM, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings continues to shake up the world of salad dressings with the release of their most recent home style flavor, Garlic Vinaigrette. Like all the flavors produced by BRIANNAS, Garlic Vinaigrette is made in small batches using premium ingredients to produce consistently great taste in every bottle.

BRIANNAS new Home Style Garlic Vinaigrette dressing is a sweet and savory combination of roasted garlic, oil, and cracked black pepper. (PRNewswire)

BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing is excited to announce their newest flavor Garlic Vinaigrette!

Garlic Vinaigrette is a sweet and savory blend of garlic, oil, and cracked black pepper. It pairs nicely with green salads or pasta salads, and it doubles as a tasty marinade on your favorite meats and vegetables.

In addition to being drawn to the unique flavor combinations and iconic labels from BRIANNAS, customers appreciate the dietary accommodations as well. Garlic Vinaigrette is gluten free, Kosher, and vegan. It doesn't contain soy, MSG, high fructose corn syrup, nuts, eggs, or dairy.

"We know people are looking for delicious and versatile dressings and condiments to make their food taste better," says Jenny Van Dorf, BRIANNAS Director of Marketing and Communications. "For over 40 years our customers have grown to love and expect amazing flavor from BRIANNAS, and we do not think they will be disappointed with our new Garlic Vinaigrette!"

BRIANNAS Garlic Vinaigrette Dressing is available for purchase at BRIANNAS.com and Amazon starting today and coming soon to retailers.

About BRIANNAS® Fine Salad Dressings

Since 1982, BRIANNAS premium salad dressings have served retailers and distributors throughout the US and the world and celebrates their 40th anniversary this year! Produced in Brenham, Texas, the gourmet dressings continue to grow in popularity among consumers who value great tasting food made in small batches with premium ingredients. BRIANNAS produces 17 home style flavors, 5 organic dressings, and 3 with avocado oil. None of the dressings contain high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats, 23 are gluten-free, 18 are certified Kosher and five, GMO-free.

BRIANNAS delectable dressings have won numerous first place awards for their spectacular taste and have been featured in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Women's Health and on NBC's "The Today Show." For more information, visit BRIANNAS.com or find BRIANNAS on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

BRIANNAS Garlic Vinaigrette (PRNewswire)

An Italian chopped salad made with BRIANNAS new Garlic Vinaigrette dressing. (PRNewswire)

