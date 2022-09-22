Crunch Fitness Announces Newest Location in Swansea, Massachusetts

SWANSEA, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming October 2022 opening of Crunch Swansea, a $4 million, 23,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1.5 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Swansea is located in a newly renovated space at 262 Swansea Mall Drive, previously occupied by the Swansea Mall.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Swansea will operate 24 hours a day offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, dedicated group fitness and ride studios, relax and recover areas and Olympic platforms. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced personal trainers.

"We are very excited to bring Crunch's brand of 'Seriously Fun Fitness' to Swansea with zillions of amenities," said Crunch Swansea Club Manager Alicia Rodrigues.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.CrunchSwansea.com or call 508-203-1188 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month with no commitments.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

